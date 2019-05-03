Ammy Virk gifts luxury car to his parents

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk has gifted a luxurious black coloured Range Rover to his parents.

Ammy took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an update about the new addition.

“Waheguruji di kirpa nal, maa peo dia duaawan nal, te mehnat naal ah din aye… supne sach hunde ne bas ohde layi mehnat zaroori aaa… Waheguru sarea de supne poore kare thanks thoda sarea da mainu ethe tak lai k aun layi… bebe baapu.

“(This day has come with the blessings of God and my parents, and my hardwork. Dreams do come true, but you need to work hard towards them. Thanks to everyone who has helped me get here,” he captioned the image, where his family members are seen posing around the car.

The singer is known for numbers like “Qismat” and “Hath chumme”. He is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer “’83”, a Bollywood entertainer on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

Ammy is training with former India cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu for the film.

