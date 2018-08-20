am:pm cast spell on fashionistas with gypsy themed line

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) With twinkling yellow lights, calypso music and ravishing flowy ensembles, the label am:pm by Ankur and Priyanka Modi cast a spell on fashionistas with their latest line here at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

Titled “Gypset”, the range consisted of easy separates like capes, shirt dresses, flared pants, paper bag pants, palazzos, boyfriend jackets and long coats in beautiful hues of forest green, sand to wine and chilli red.

Priyanka says the line is close to her heart and inspired by her wanderings around the world.

She described the collection, which saw a heavy use of stone embellishments and leather detailing, as “neo-gypsy, chic and sophisticated”.

Talking more about her range, Priyanka told IANS here: “Every designer plays to their aesthetics and these are ours. Whatever theme you would end up taking from around the world, you curtail it to your brand’s aesthetics. So, the same thing happened with ‘Gypset’.

She added: “In the beginning it was a challenge because when you think gypsy then you think ‘crazy’ and things put together in mad way. But we wanted to control it and that’s why it is called the ‘Gypset’.”

She said that the colours used in the range are mature yet “very gypsy”.

“This is inspired but very matured hues. We have just saturated it to give that deep set mature offering,” she said.

The range was brought to life by texture, print and embroidery. According to the label, it is reminiscent of the gypset lifestyle epitomised by icons like Veruschka and Talitha Getty.

The fashion gala will conclude till Sunday. It will see designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh, Gaurang Shah, Kunal Rawal, Narendra Kumar and Monisha Jaising among many others showcasing their latest range.

–IANS

dc/nv/sed