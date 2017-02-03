Amrik Singh Ahluwalia re-elected Chair of Peel Police Service Board

Amrik Singh Ahluwalia was unanimously re-elected as Chair of the Regional Municipality of Peel Police Services Board at its initial meeting of the year held on January 27. Joining him was Norma Nicholson who was unanimously re-elected Vice-Chair. Both the Chair and Vice-Chair were elected by their colleagues for the 2017 term.

Ahluwalia was first appointed to the Board by the province on February 9, 2011. A former business leader, he retired from Shell Canada as General Manager. A resident of Brampton, he has a strong volunteer background including working with the Seva Food Bank in Mississauga.

“We, the Board, have been working diligently to continuously improve the Peel Regional Police, which is already regarded as one of the best in Canada,” said Ahluwalia. “So, it is quite humbling to receive the support of my colleagues to remain Chair as we continue to ensure the men and women of Peel Regional Police are provided with the tools and support to best protect and serve the residents of Peel.”

Norma Nicholson, meantime, is a published author, educator and youth expert with a special interest in working with at-risk youth. She has had an illustrious career as a Registered Nurse, as demonstrated by being the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions from the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and the community.

“This is an honour to be Vice-Chair of a Board with so many talented and committed community members,” said Nicholson. “With the growth of Peel, we are going to continue to focus on improving the level of police service that our community expects and deserves.”

The Peel Police Services Board is the governing body for the Peel Regional Police which provides police services to the cities of Brampton and Mississauga, and under contract, to Pearson International Airport. -CINEWS