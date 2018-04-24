Amritsar metro bus project to be operational by September

Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) A trial run of the Metro Bus Project in Amritsar will be carried out in June to assess its viability and the service made operational from September, officials said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting where Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu were present.

In view of the fact that almost 1.25 lakh devotees coming to pay obeisance at Amritsar’s Harmandir Sahib daily, it was decided that the project will be run at all costs, an official said.

To ensure the running of the project on firm footing, the Public Works Department said all the construction works will be over by July.

