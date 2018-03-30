Amsterdam Arena officially becomes Johan Cruijff Arena

The Hague, April 5 (IANS) The Amsterdam Arena will officially change its name to the Johan Cruijff Arena at the start of the 2018-2019 season, the Dutch football club AFC Ajax announced on Thursday.

The renaming had been subject of discussion already after the death of Cruijff on March 24, 2016. In April of last year, all parties signed an agreement of intent, but the official confirmation lasted a while. Now all parties, Ajax, the municipality of Amsterdam, the family of Cruijff and the Amsterdam Arena have reached a definite agreement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new logo of the Johan Cruijff Arena will be revealed around April 25, the day that would have been Cruijff’s 71st birthday. Cruijff, or Cruyff had his name is frequently spelled internationally, is considered the best Dutch player ever and was an icon for the Dutch club as player and coach.

“Johan Cruijff is the greatest footballer in the history of Ajax,” Ajax general director Edwin van der Sar reacted in a press release. “He has helped Ajax become a big name both nationally and internationally. Wonderful to have the stadium named after him.”

The family of Cruijff stated in a press release: “We are happy with this news and that the moment the stadium will officially become the Johan Cruijjf Arena really has arrived,”

The Amsterdam Arena was opened on August 14, 1996. It is used for concerts and football matches and is the home of Ajax.

–IANS

