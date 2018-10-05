AMU acts against 9 students over Kashmir killing

Aligarh, Oct 12 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has taken action against nine students who wanted to hold a condolence meeting for former PhD scholar Mannan Bashir Wani who jointed militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and was killed.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered against the students from Jammu and Kashmir, an AMU official said.

Wani, who quit AMU to join militancy, was shot dead by security forces in Kupwara district.

Prof S. Kidwai, who heads the AMU’s media relations, told IANS that the inquiry committee had been asked to submit its report in 72 hours.

Kidwai said AMU had zero tolerance towards anti-national activities.

“Some students had tried to gather unlawfully to show their support for Wani but were dispersed. Later, nine students were identified and they have been served with notices to explain their conduct.”

–IANS

bk/mr