AMU condoles Ahmed’s death

Aligarh, Feb 1 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University on Wednesday expressed its “deep sense of sorrow” on the death of former Union Minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed, who played a key role in the establishment of AMU’s Malappuram Centre in Kerala.

Ahamed suffered a cardiac arrest during President’s address in Budget session on Tuesday and succumbed early on Wednesday. He had served the country in different capacities including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Minister of State for Railways and on several other portfolios.

A Member of Parliament from Kerala, he had played a key role in the establishment of Aligarh Muslim University’s Malappuram Centre in the state and remained concerned for its development till his last.

AMU administration extended its condolence to his family.

