AMU sports instructor suspended for ‘felicitating’ Hindutva leader

Aligarh, May 14 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University administration has suspended its sports instructor Mazharul Qamar for felicitating a Hindutva group leader at a function in D.S. College here, an official said here on Monday.

The AMU suspended Mazharul Qamar, Instructor (Weight Lifting), University Games Committee, late on Sunday after his reply was found unsatisfactory.

The Hindutva group leader had been booked and jailed for his alleged involvement in the May 2 attack on the AMU. He is currently out on bail.

An official said Qamar would be given an opportunity to explain his position in a time-bound manner and an inquiry will be initiated.

The university took a serious view of the matter and asked for an explanation from Qamar within 24 hours.

The show-cause served to him stated: “You were aware that the person was part of the group of hooligans who shouted abuses and slurs against the university, students and staff on reaching Bab-e-Syed and you met him despite the situation in the campus.

“You have hurt the sentiments of the AMU fraternity, particularly students, who are sitting on a dharna demanding a probe in the matter.”

The notice said what Qamar did was not expected of a responsible university employee.

Qamar told IANS on Monday that he had been asked to keep shut and explain his conduct before the inquiry committee which he would do.

–IANS

