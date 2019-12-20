AMU students take out ‘tiranga yatra’ in campus

Aligarh, Jan 6 (IANS Students, teachers and the non -teaching staff of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Monday in support of the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who were attacked by masked men on Sunday night.

Carrying the tricolour, thousands of students and teachers took out the ‘Tiranga yatra’ and shouted slogans against the government and the right wing students groups including the ABVP.

The participants also shouted slogans against the Vice Chancellor and then submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to district officials.

AMU Students Union’s former President, Faizul Hasan said that the attack on JNU students had come at a time when the student community was protesting against the new citizenship laws, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

Meanwhile, ABVP activists also burnt an effigy of JNU and stated that this was a conspiracy to malign the organisation’s image.

A heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces had been made in and around AMU to maintain peace in view of the Tiranga Yatra.

–IANS

amita/vd