AMU suspends classes, sessional tests over COVID-19 outbreak

Aligarh, March 14 (IANS) In wake of coronavirus, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has suspended all its classes including sessional tests in the University and its schools till March 22. However, all examinations of the University and schools will be held as per schedule.

The Off Campus centres at Murshidabad, Malappuram and Kishanganj will follow the directives of their respective state governments.

The decision was taken after a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges, provosts of residential halls and other functionaries under the chairmanship of AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor on Saturday.

It has also been decided that the students can consult their respective teachers through emails for teaching help, stated the AMU circular, issued after the meeting.

Further, all conferences, seminars, extension lectures, workshops, hall functions, sports events and other programmes being organised in the University have been postponed till March 31 while educational tours have been postponed till April 15. The matter will be reviewed after two-weeks as per the situation.

The University students and staff have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and large gatherings and to follow all other advisories, which have been widely circulated regarding prevention of COVID-19.

AMU’s Registrar Abdul Hamid has also advised all the staff and students not to believe rumours and fake news and visit the official website of the University for official version of any event and update.

Meanwhile in a separate notice, the Controller of Examinations announced that the presentation-cum-interviews scheduled from March 23 for admissions in PhD have been postponed and the fresh dates will be notified in due course of time.

–IANS

bk/rt