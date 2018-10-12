Amusing baby questions for expecting ‘mom’ Jessica Simpson

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Jessica Simpson, who is expecting her third child, feels amused by her older children’s hilarious questions around the baby.

Six-year-old Maxwell and five-year-old Ace have asked if her “belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here…,” Simpson said during a chat with People magazine.

The 38-year-old actress and fashion designer said she and husband Eric Johnson constantly wonder and try to figure out how to be honest to the kids.

Talking about how she deals with pregnancy cravings, Simpson said: “I crave everything! It’s like, with a girl, I just want, like, Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls and cinnamon gummy bears and sour cherries.”

–IANS

