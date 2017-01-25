Amway ties-up with IIM Calcutta for special course

Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) Amway India, the country’s leading direct selling FMCG company, has made its maiden tie-up with IIM Calcutta for a special course focused on entrepreneurship and leadership for its identified high potential direct sellers.

The company has shortlisted 100 direct sellers who have demonstrated strong performance and business excellence over the past few years for this programme.

“The tie-up with IIM Calcutta is focused on building skills and competencies of our high potential direct sellers to help them compete in an evolving entrepreneurship landscape. Micro-Entrepreneurship, generating self-employment through skill-learning is a key priority for our government,” said company General Manager Anshu Budhraja.

The company approached us to arrange a series of workshops for their high potential direct sellers on subjects related to entrepreneurship, said Ramendra Singh, Programme Coordinator and faculty at IIM Calcutta.

