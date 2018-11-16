Amy Schumer back to work

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Amy Schumer has returned to work after her recent hospitalisation.

The 37-year-old comedienne, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fische, was admitted to a medical center for hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea and vomiting, reports eonline.com.

Schumer performed a comedy show at the New Jersey Performing Art Center a few days ago.

After her performance, the “Trainwreck” actress took to Instagram and wrote: “Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said).”

The event was originally supposed to take place in September and was later rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict for Schumer.

–IANS

sim/dc/vm