Amy Schumer says her marriage wasn’t an ‘impulsive’ affair

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Actress-comedian Amy Schumer says her surprise wedding in February wasn’t an “impulsive” affair, even though she has known Chris Fischer for only a year.

Schumer insists their relationship didn’t move that quickly as they had managed to keep their romance under the radar for some time before it made headlines, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’m not a like, a fool, I’m not impulsive like that,” the actress said on the TV show “The View”.

“We have known each other for about a year now, and we have been living together already for six months, so it’s not a long courtship, but it’s not like, we had a great weekend in Las Vegas and threw in the towel (had an impromptu wedding),” she added.

Schumer says she still has no plans to change her last name to reflect her new relationship status.

“I think times are changing. I would feel really strange taking my husband’s name,” she said.

The “Trainwreck” star was first spotted out with the chef while on a dinner date in New York in November 2017, and just after Valentine’s Day on February 14, she broke the news of her marriage with Fischer.

–IANS

