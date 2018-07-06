Amyra having ‘too much fun’ shooting for ‘The Trip 2’

Pondicherry, July 13 (IANS) Actress Amyra Dastur has entered the web world with “The Trip” season two, and she is having a lot of fun hanging out with her co-stars Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi.

The team is currently shooting here.

“It’s great to be back in South India and shoot where I shot my first Tamil film with actor Dhanush. Starting with a strong female show in the web world is something I’m very proud of,” Amyra said in a statement.

“I know that people will really love this season and the chemistry between all the quirky characters. Sonam Nair (director) wanted us to complete our scuba diving lessons prior to the beginning of the shoot. It has been amazing. It’s been too much fun, just hanging out with the girls,” she added.

Amyra plays Ira in the second season of “The Trip”.

“I’m working very hard on my character so that the fans are happy with my addition to the cast,” said the actress.

Asked about the show, Nair said: “We have started shoot for the next season of ‘The Trip’. While we have Shweta, Mallika and Sapna on board from the first season reprising the roles of Ananya, Nazia and Sanjana, we are really happy to welcome Amyra Dastur on board. Ira is Nazia’s cousin and it will be interesting to see how she fits into the story.”

“The Trip 2” will premiere on all Bindass Originals’ platforms in September.

