AN-32 plane with 13 people goes missing

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with 13 people on board went missing on Monday after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

According to informed sources, the aircraft got airborne on Monday from Jorhat at 12.25 p.m. for the Menchuka Advance Landing Ground and lost contact with ground control at 1 p.m.

The plane had eight crew and five passengers.

The IAF has employed all resources to locate the aircraft, the sources added.

–IANS

rbe/mr/pg