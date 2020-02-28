An evening for men

New Delhi, March 4 (IANSlife) March 4, 2020 (IANSlife) The fourth edition of their much-awaited and exclusive mens fashion show LHomme Luxury 2020 took place in the capital recently. The extravaganza presented a confluence of International and Indian luxury menswear brands Spring/Summer trends to an eclectic audience including the city’s young entrepreneurs, CFOs, CEOs, CMOs social patrons and fashion influencers.

DLF Emporio, India’s coveted luxury destination played host to the city’s glitterati for a luxury brands showcase of the best of menswear across both national and international designers while indulging in the flavors and aromas of premium alcohol by Pernod Ricard.

The night ended on a high, as leading corporates and thought leaders joined the male models in walking the ramp, exhibiting the latest trends of the season. Mr. Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, Rental Business, DLF commented, “L’Homme Luxury is a celebration and tribute to men who are moving beyond their comfort zones, experimenting much more and shedding inhibitions about dressing. We at DLF Emporio are privileged to house and work with brand partners who share our vision for ensuring that men’s fashion takes center stage in the fast changing fashion landscape.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Gaurav Gupta, Centre Head – DLF Emporio & The Chanakya said, “Men today, don’t want to choose between dressing sharply and dressing casually. They want the best of both worlds. Be it Indian couture, suave formals or dapper casuals, we are privileged to be the one-stop destination to offer luxury choices to all our patrons. Our annual showcase at DLF Emporio elevates this luxury factor and embraces the playful side of fashion.”

