Anahat Singh makes for final of British Junior Open squash meet

Birmingham, Jan 5 (IANS) Squash player Anahat Singh on Sunday reached the final in the U-13 girls category at the British Junior Open, getting the better of Egyptian Janna Galal here.

Anahat played out a gruelling semifinal against second seed Janna as she lost the first game only to bounce back and fight to take the game to a fifth one.

In the decider, Janna raced to a 7-1 lead before Anahat saved four match balls to eventually win 7-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 17-15. She will now take on Egyptian top seed Amina Orfi in the title-round.

–IANS

