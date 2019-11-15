Anand eyes London through Tata Steel Chess tournament

Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will have his eyes on London when he begins his campaign in the Tata Steel Chess tournament second edition, which kicks-off here at the National Library of India here on friday. It is the sixth edition before the grand finale to be held in London within a week.

The major relief for Anand is that he will be under any pressure to win in order to qualify for the grand finale as if he just manages to be at the top six of the overall standings, he will likely make to London.

Apart from Anand, reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen will also feature in the tourney while another big names like Ding Liren of China, Wesley So of United States and Levon Aronian of Armenia will also participate in the tournament.

The format is nine rounds of Rapid and nine rounds of blitz with rapid games yielding two points for a win and the blitz games worth a point for every win.

–IANS

