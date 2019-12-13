Anand Mahindra to exit as M&M Exec. Chairman on March-end 2020

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Friday informed the exchanges that Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra will step down with effect from April 1, 2020. He will however continue in the company role of Non-Executive Chairman.

The company also infomed about the re-designating of M&M Managing Director Pawan Kumar Goenka as ‘Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer’ with effect from April next year, “till the end of his current term upto November 11, 2020.”

Besides, Group President (Strategy) Anish Shah, was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company in place of the current CFO V.S. Parthasarathy “who would be transiting to a new Role from April, 1, 2020”.

The M&M filing also said that the appointments were based on the “recommendations of the GNRC, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December, 20, 2019, and subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company”.

–IANS

ravi/bc