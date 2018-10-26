Entertainment

Ananya Birla surprise addition at Oktoberfest line-up

Panjim, Oct 28 (IANS) Singer Ananya Birla will be wrapping up the ongoing Oktoberfest 2018 here with a performance with Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Sean Kingston.

The eighth edition of the beer festival began on October 26 at the D.B Ground, Campa, Panjim.

Birla will perform as a special guest along with Kingston on Sunday, read a statement.

Bhaskar Arora, who curated Kingston’s week-long India tour, said: “Ananya and Sean met in Mumbai and jammed together on a lot of music. Hopefully they would be collaborating on a track very soon. Ananya is a phenomenal performer and a perfect fit as the special surprise act for the festival.”

Other performances include Nofunk, Coffee Cats, Smooth, DJ Ketan, True Blue, The Beaumont Company and A26.

Kingston is known for his R&amp;B, pop, reggae and rap songs. And Birla is behind hit singles like “Meant to be”, “Hold on” and “Circles”.

