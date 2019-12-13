Ananya Panday: My millennial patience level is zero

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday says her millennial patience level is zero, adding that her fashion mantra is ‘basic is beautiful.

Ananya has shared some tricks to help one get ready in a hassle free way.

* Experiment with your outfits: Who says, repeating outfits is a crime? We millennials wear what makes us feel most comfortable. This party season don’t go cliched! Save yourself from the shopping ordeal and put a pretty outfit together by experimenting with your favourite comfort clothes. Recycle your fancy, old clothes, mix-match your outfits in a funky, blingy style and show up at the party like a diva!

* Have your make-up kit ready: Our millennial mantra is ‘basic is beautiful’. Make sure you have stocked up on the mains – Primer, foundation, concealer, eye pallet, lipsticks, mascara and eye pencil. Deck up your make-up kit with all your favourite products and essentials so that you have all your prized possessions in one place.

* Ditch your waxing appointments : My millennial patience level is zero! Booking an appointment, going to the salon, waiting till your salon attendant is ready to serve you is a sheer waste of time. Rather save all that precious time for chalking out your party schedule. Stay at home and glide a Gillette Venus for a hassle-free process and get smooth skin, instead of visiting salons and going through the pain of getting your skin pulled.

* Have your ‘me-time’ before you step out: Detox before you party! Apply a face-mask with the magic ingredients hiding in your kitchen, put on some soothing music, soak in a relaxed environment at home before you get into your party mode. It will give you a fresh, stress-free vibe and make you the star of every party.

