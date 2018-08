Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) India’s Muhammed Anas and Hima Das claimed the silver medals in the men’s and women’s 400 metres races respectively at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women’s race.

