Anas misses out on 400m bronze by whisker

Gold Coast, April 10 (IANS) Indian quarter-miler Mohammad Anas registered a national record but that was not enough to give him a podium finish in the men’s 400 metres at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

Reigning Asian champion Anas finished the race in 45.31 seconds to improve on his own national record mark, while the bronze medallist of the event, Javon Francis delivered a season best with a timing of 45.11 seconds.

The gold medal went to Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, who completed the race in 44.35, while a 45.09 effort fetched compatriot Baboloki Thebe a silver medal.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 400m semi-finals, Hima posted a personal best of 51.53 seconds to improve on her previous best of 51.97 seconds to advance to the final.

She finished third in the semi-final 1. She reached the final on the basis of having the top-two timings among the competitors who didn’t finish top-two in each of the three heats.

