ANC to participate in Yoga Day function

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The ANC will participate in the International Yoga Day functions to be held in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Thursday and Friday.

Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) Commander-in-Chief and Vice Admiral Bimal Verma, along with senior officers, personnel and families of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, will participate in the event to be held in various clusters in Birchgunj, Minnie Bay and INS Utkrosh air station, a Defence statement said.

More than 800 personnel and their families are expected to participate in the two-day camp.

On Friday, Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, will lead the yoga session on board Floating Dock of Indian Navy (FDN-2).

A yoga camp was conducted from June 10 to 16 at Minnie Bay to train all components of ANC to conduct independent yoga sessions at various locations.

–IANS

