Ancelotti admits to possibility of coaching in China

Bengbu (China), June 6 (IANS) Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, Dutch football great Ruud Gullit and Italian football star Alessandro Del Piero are all in China, participating in the World Football Star Charity Run of 2018 G-EXPO World Football Summit here in East China’s Anhui province on Wednesday.

As the current coach of Italian Serie A side Napoli, Ancelotti said he had never been in similar activities before and he did not rule out the possibility of coaching in China in the future, reports Xinhua news agency.

There are 150 young sport lovers, among a total of 500, from five local schools involved in football and other sports who took part in the relevant activities.

Talking about the football training for the Chinese young generation, Gullit suggested that they should enjoy football and need to be dedicated to hard training.

The summit is staged in the museum of Chinese ancient architecture in Bengbu.

Piero expressed his appreciation of Chinese culture, saying: “I have been to China many times. I found it unique and wish to come back all the time.”

–IANS

