Anderson gets in sculpting mode for ‘Isle Of Dogs’

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Director Wes Anderson says he created 500 clay dog puppets to bring a touch of reality to his film “Isle of Dogs”.

“We wanted to put on screen dogs that look somewhat familiar to us but have heightened qualities beyond reality,” Anderson said in a statement to IANS.

Anderson, who has written and produced the film as well, began sculpting clay dog puppets based on his observations and analysis. He worked closely with Andy Gent, the head of the puppets department. Instead of simply sketching ideas, they used clay to sculpt sample dogs.

With more than 70 artists on the puppet team, a total of 1,000 clay puppets were created out of which 500 puppets were humans and 500 were dogs.

“Finding that balance of dog anatomy versus what was more of a caricature that was not preconceived. You sort of had to try it and see. Then try again and adjust. It’s a certain kind of animation because it’s with a puppet like these dogs there are muscles all throughout the face. And it takes a lot of experience to know how to really bring a face to life in that way,” he added.

Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” will be released in theaters across India by Fox Star Studios through specialty distribution company Runaway-Luminosity. It will open in India on July 6.

“Isle of Dogs” is an animated stop motion comedy film that is set on an island in Japan built entirely from trash outside a city run by a tyrannical mayor. It’s a story that is nuanced and deeply political. As the title suggests the film revolves around a pack of dogs who are exiled to this island when a canine flu spreads in Japan.

The film is led by an all-star voice cast that includes Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and Liev Shreiber.

