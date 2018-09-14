Anderson, Piscotty lead Oakland Athletics to 10-0 win over Los Angeles Angels

Oakland (USA), Sep 20 (IANS) Starter Brett Anderson pitched more than six innings and outfielder Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run homer as the Oakland Athletics thrashed the Los Angeles Angels 10-0.

Anderson (4-4) shone in 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts while giving up three hits on Wednesday, reports Efe news.

Piscotty, 25, struck a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

Los Angeles Angels opening pitcher Felix Peña (3-5) disappointed by allowing six runs and six hits in four innings.

