Andhra CM offers to pledge organ donation

Amaravati, Aug 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that he is ready to donate his organs after death.

He said that inspired by the positive response of 1.2 lakh persons to his call for organ donation last week, he offered to pledge his organs too.

Naidu also said that the state would introduce a lesson on organ donation in the school curriculum and also explore the possibility of making organ donation pledge mandatory while issuing driving licences.

He was speaking at a meeting where the officials collected organ donation pledge papers from 1.2 lakh persons and handed them over to the Jeevandaan, a government initiative.

India Book of Records representative Rakesh Verma announced that they have recognised this as inspiring event.

Naidu called for fighting superstitions around organ donation. He said people should be educated about the need to donate organs and how their action give a new lease of life to the receiver.

–IANS

