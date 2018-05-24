Andhra CM’s gesture means more than National Awards for us: ‘Mahanati’ makers

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered to give “Mahanati” — on iconic actress Savitri’s life — tax exemption in the state, but the films producer Ashwini Dutt declined it. For the film’s team, the gesture itself was overwhelming.

Ashwini’s daughter Priyanka, a co-producer on “Mahanati”, said: “We feel so honoured. The chief minister had decorated his party office with our film’s posters and invited press and guests, and spoke so well. This means more than the National Awards for us.

“Chandrababu Naidu sir hardly watches movies. He loved ‘Mahanati’. He hosted a special screening for his cabinet and told them that they have so much to learn from Savitri garu’s life. He also kindly offered tax exemption for our film which my father declined because he thinks the government needs that tax for development in the state.”

Actress Keerthy Suresh, the leading lady of “Mahanati”, said she feels proud.

“Now I feel an added responsibility about my forthcoming projects. It’s wonderful to see two films about female heroes, ‘Mahanati’ in Telugu-Tamil and ‘Raazi’ in Hindi releasing the same week and doing well. Isn’t it wonderful to see women contribute to great Indian cinema?”

–IANS

