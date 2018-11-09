Andhra launches AWS Cloud-based initiative to skill 60,000 students

Vijayawada, Nov 14 (IANS) The Andhra government on Wednesday launched a Cloud-based skill initiative with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s Cloud arm, where it will skill 60,000 students across the state’s over 300 engineering and non-engineering colleges by 2020.

An MoU to build skills and literacy under the mission titled “Cloud For All-Knowledge and Skills Mission,” was exchanged between Sambasiva Rao, CEO, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Sunil PP, India Education Lead, Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, here.

APSSDC will build Cloud computing technology skills across Andhra Pradesh leveraging the AWS Educate programme, Amazon’s global initiative to provide students and educators with the resources needed to accelerate cloud-related learning.

“APSSDC has collaborated with AWS Educate Programme to provide a skilled workforce across high-priority and emerging sectors. The learning programme has reached students in every district of the state to build critical skills in Cloud Computing,” said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

With the increasing demand for cloud employees, AWS Educate provides an academic gateway for the next generation of IT and cloud professionals.

AWS has been working with the APSSDC since 2017.

“What started as a pilot has now grown exponentially in scale and depth of engagement. We commend APSSDC for their clear vision in skills enablement and cloud literacy across Andhra Pradesh, which is important as a growth engine for the state,” said Vincent Quah, Regional Head-Education, Healthcare, Non Profits and Research for Asia Pacific and Japan, AWS.

As part of a pilot programme in 2017, APSSDC rolled out the AWS Educate programme to engineering colleges in the state, and enrolled more than 10,000 students into various “Cloud Career Pathways”.

The Cloud Career Pathway framework enables students to put their cloud knowledge to use across 12 self-paced pathways aligned to labour market trends and workforce needs.

In May, more than 200 faculty members from over 80 engineering colleges were also trained as part of the faculty development initiative.

By September, more than 13,000 students were enrolled in the AWS Educate programme from nearly 130 non-engineering colleges.

“Skilling students presents an opportunity to drive greater creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship within the State,” said Rahul Sharma, President-Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

–IANS

na/bg