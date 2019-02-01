Andhra Legislature condemns Centre’s ‘unfair’ attitude

Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Friday passed a resolution condemning Centre’s “unfair” attitude and the delay in fulfilling the commitments made at the time of bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The resolution passed in both Assembly and Council condemned the “indifferent” attitude of the Centre towards the commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 and the announcements made by then Prime Minister.

It said people were angry over the attitude of the Centre and demanded that the Union Government fulfil the commitments.

The resolution was passed on a day when the state observed a shutdown on a call given by a group fighting for special category status.

The resolution noted that as per the Reorganisation Act, the Centre should provide funds for development of state capital Amaravati, create a railway zone, set up steel factory, develop port and petro chemical industry, establish various educational and research institutes and complete distribution of institutions between the two states.

It also recalled that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had made six-point announcement in Rajya Sabha with the key promises being special category status to Andhra Pradesh, funds to meet the fiscal deficit for 2014-15 and special assistance to backward districts.

The resolution pointed out that the Centre had failed to fulfil all these commitments. It alleged that even Rs 350 crore provided for backward districts was taken back.

The resolution alleged that the Centre was creating hurdles in completion of Polavaram project by not approving the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR). “The Centre is also yet to release Rs 3,818 crore spent by us on the project so far,” it said.

The council disputed the Centre’s claim that the 14th Finance Commission ruled out giving special status to any state. It alleged that even the funds promised under special assistance in lieu of special status were not released.

Though the Chief Minister visited New Delhi 29 times to take up these issues, there was no change in the Centre’s attitude, it added.

