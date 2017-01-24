Andhra Police denies permission for ‘special category’ protest

Visakhapatnam, Jan 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday refused to give permission for a protest planned in this coastal city on January 26 to demand special category status to the state.

Director General of Police Sambasiva Rao said the police can’t give permission at such short notice and expressed the apprehension that anti-social elements might sneak in and create disturbances as happened during Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu.

The police chief said nobody had so far approached police for the permission. He said if some people plan protest through social media, permission can’t be given to them.

“Even if somebody approaches for permission, we can’t permit them at such a short notice,” he told reporters in Vijayawada.

Actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan warned the government that by denying the permission it is creating unrest among youth.

Reacting sharply to to the denial of permission, Kalyan, who has declared support to the proposed silent protest at RK Beach tweeted: “Andhra Pradesh government should allow a peaceful protest as planned by the youth. No one can deny their right in a democracy. Youth protest is apolitical. It’s a citizen’s right to protest when they are denied what they had been promised.”

“If they don’t allow it now; you are creating unrest in them. Peaceful protest is their right,” the actor said.

It was Pawan Kalyan who had stated that people in Andhra Pradesh should get inspiration from Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu to achieve the promised special category status in Andhra.

For last few days, youth over social media have been calling for a peaceful protest.

Some other Telugu actors like Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and Sundeep Kishan, among others, have also declared their support for the proposed protest.

Police are also refusing permission as Visakhapatnam will be hosting a Partnership Summit on January 27 and 28. Delegates from about 50 countries are expected to participate in the event aimed at attracting investments in the state.

