Andhra policeman’s body taken out of canal

Vijayawada, Aug 26 (IANS) The body of a police sub-inspector who was washed away in a canal in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district was retrieved on Sunday, police said.

Rescue workers found the body of Kota Vamsidhar (33) in Krishna Eastern Bank (KEB) Canal, about 20 km from the place where his car plunged into the canal on Saturday.

The officer and his mother Kota Lakshmi (55) were on their way to his village Ismail Begpet in Krishna district to attend a marriage. The car fell into the canal after hitting the wall of a bridge near Papavinasanam village.

While the officer’s mother was rescued by locals, he was washed away.

According to the police, there was heavy flow of water in the canal due to recent rains. The officer was working at Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district.

–IANS

