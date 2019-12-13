Andhra Pradesh may have three capitals: Jagan

Amaravati, Dec 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the state may have three capitals.

He said while the legislative capital may continue to function from Amaravati, Visakhapatnam may be made the executive capital and Kurnool may be developed as the judicial capital.

The CM told the Assembly that the state needs to have innovative thinking to ensure decentralisation.

“Countries like South Africa have three capitals. We may also have three capitals. Legislative capital may remain here. Assembly may function from here. We may have executive capital in Visakhapatnam. Kurnool may have judicial capital. High Court may be located there,” he said.

Reddy said a final decision in this regard would be taken by experts committee constituted by the state government. The panel is seeking opinion of people from all the regions.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at the end of the heated debate over Amaravati, which saw Speaker suspending nine members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for stalling the proceedings.

