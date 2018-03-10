Andhra Pradesh’s TDP exits NDA

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, a party leader said.

TDP Rajya Sabha MP Y.S. Chowdary told IANS: “Yes our party (TDP) has pulled out of the alliance with the NDA.”

The decision comes in the backdrop of the Centre refusing to award special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

On March 8, the TDP had pulled its two ministers — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y.S. Chowdary — out of the Narendra Modi government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance.

Raju held the Civil Aviation Ministry while Chowdary was the Minister of State for Science and Technology.

