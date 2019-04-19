Andhra student arrested for making derogatory video of KCR

Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) The Telangana Police on Wednesday arrested a student from Andhra Pradesh for making and sharing online a “derogatory” video about Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The 20-year-old undergraduate student from the neighbouring state had made the objectionable video using the Tik Tok app.

Rachakonda police, one of the three police commissionerates which cover Hyderabad and its outskirts, arrested Thagaram Naveen, a native of Tiruvuru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused was charged under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for promoting enmity between different groups. Police also seized two smart phones from the accused.

“It is a case of promoting enmity between the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by making a video and using derogatory language against the Chief Minister and the people of Telangana,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat.

The video was made and uploaded on social media on April 14.

On a complaint by V. Ram Narasimha Goud, president of the students’ wing of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Cyber Crimes Wing of Rachakonda police had registered the case against Naveen.

