Andhra, Telanagana celebrate R-Day

Hyderabad/Vijayawada, Jan 26 (IANS) Patriotic fervour and enthusiasm marked the 70th Republic Day celebrations in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday.

For a fifth consecutive year Governor of both the states E.S.L. Narasimhan unfurled the national flag at the main official ceremonies held in Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

However, for the first time he attended the parade at Vijayawada before flying to Hyderabad to hoist the tricolour. In the past, he used to first attend the parade in Hyderabad.

The celebrations were also held in all district headquarters, government institutions and offices of political parties in both the states. District collectors led the celebrations in their respective districts.

The main Republic Day programme of Andhra Pradesh was held at the Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. The Governor reviewed the colourful parade and took the salute from participating contingents of state police.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the development and welfare schemes implemented in Andhra Pradesh during the last four-and-half years. He said facing all odds post bifurcation, the state made rapid strides in all the sectors.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Naidu also unfurled the national flag at his official residence at Amaravati.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao hoisted the tricolour at a function held in the Assembly premises.

In Hyderabad, the main ceremonial parade was held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The Governor reviewed the parade and took salute from 13 contingents including those of Army, Air Force and state police.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao unfurled the national flag at a function held at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

He later laid a wreath at the martyrs’ memorial before attending the Parade Grounds ceremony along with senior officials and leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Telangana Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy hoisted the national flag in Assembly premises. He garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R Ambedkar.

At the Republic Day ceremony held in the premises of Telangana High Court, Chief Justice B. Radhakrishnan unfurled the tricolour.

At the TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan, the party’s Working President K.T. Rama Rao led the celebrations.

Celebrations were also held at the offices of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties.

