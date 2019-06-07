Andhra to conduct judicial probe into irregularities

Amaravati, June 10 (IANS) The new government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday decided to conduct a judicial probe into irregularities in various departments during the previous government of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The decision was taken in the first Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who directed the ministers to identify the departments where irregularities occurred. These details will be uploaded on the government website to seek people’s suggestions.

Reddy told the Cabinet that he has already requested the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice to appoint a judicial commission. A technical support team will place before the commission details of various works to be awarded and the government will follow the commission’s recommendations.

Reddy, who inducted 25 ministers in his Cabinet two days ago, made it clear that he will have zero tolerance for corruption. He warned that if any minister faces corruption charges he will be sacked immediately without continuing for two-and-a-half years.

He had earlier announced that the Cabinet will be reconstituted after two-and-a-half years.

The Cabinet decided to cancel the outsourcing agencies and consultancies with immediate effect.

A huge hike in the salaries of various categories of workers, 27 per cent interim relief to government employees and implementation of cash assistance scheme for farmers were some of the major decisions taken at the meeting which lasted for nearly six hours.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said it was decided to pay a 27 per cent Interim Relief (IR) to government employees from July. The IR is to compensate the employees as the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) is yet to submit its report.

The move will benefit 4.24 lakh employees and cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 815 crore.

The government in principle decided to cancel Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). A committee led by the finance minister was appointed to study the issue.

The Cabinet decided to regularise contract employees based on their qualification. A committee of ministers will submit a report on the subject.

The wages of sanitation workers in all departments will be enhanced to Rs 18,000 per month.

The Cabinet also approved a decision taken earlier to increase the salary of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers from existing Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 a month.

The Cabinet decided to form AP State Rythu Commission for development and welfare of farmers and market stabilisation of agriculture produce. To be headed by the Chief Minister, this committee will have six to seven members including farmers’ leaders and agricultural experts.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu said the Cabinet also decided to provide interest-free crop loans to farmers. The government will pay the interest directly to the banks concerned.

The Cabinet decided to allocate Rs 2,000 crore as natural calamity fund and Rs 3,000 crore towards market stabilisation fund.

It was also decided to lay agriculture borewells free of cost. The government will purchase paddy by paying minimum support price.

The Cabinet decided to pay premium towards 100 per cent crop insurance scheme.

The meeting also decided to allot house sites to all eligible people and register the house sites in the name of women by Ugadi festival this year. From next year onwards, 25 lakh houses will be constructed under YSR housing scheme.

State Education Fee Regulatory Commission is to be set up to provide quality education for a reasonable fee. Private schools are to provide 25 per cent seats free of cost to the poor.

A committee will be formed for reforms in the education sector including in medical colleges and it will submit a report in 45 days.

