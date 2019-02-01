Andhra youth held for posting obscene content against Sharmila

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (IANS) The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a youth for posting obscene material in social media against YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister Y.S. Sharmila.

Central Crime Station (CCS) personnel arrested P. Venkatesh in Guntur town of Andhra Pradesh.

A native of Prakasam district in the same state, he is a post-graduate student at a private college in Guntur. The police tracked down the accused with the help of Google team.

The accused was brought to Hyderabad and booked under Section 509 of Indian Penal Code (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

Sharmila, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, had last month met the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, urging him to act against those maligning her in the social media.

Sharmila, who is also a leader of the YSR Congress Party, called on Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to lodge a complaint against those posting objectionable material against her.

She rubbished the propaganda linking her with the popular Telugu film actor Prabhas as “false” and alleged that it was a conspiracy by the vested interests to defame her ahead of the general elections to get political mileage.

She alleged involvement of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the conspiracy.

However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned Sharmila’s allegations and criticised her for lodging a complaint with the Telangana Police instead of filing a complaint in Andhra Pradesh.

