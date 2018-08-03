Andrea Jeremiah wasn’t intimidated by Kamal Hasaan

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Andrea Jeremiah, who plays a pivotal role in “Vishwaroopam 2”, says sharing screen space with an iconic actor like Kamal Hassan was not intimidating for her because she didn’t grow up watching his films.

“I do not feel intimidated by actors or stars because I was never exposed to films widely. In ‘Vishwaroopam 2’, though I have worked with Kamal sir, I did not feel the pressure because I did not grow up watching his films.

“So it was never that I grew up admiring someone who I was finally sharing screen space with.”

Having said that, Andrea said the actor-politician is a man she has respect and admiration for.

“As an actor and as an artiste, he is wonderful,”Andrea said.

Born and brought up in Chennai, Andrea had quite an active childhood. Apart from studies, she used to be involved in dance, stage performances and music.

“So, I did not get time to watch films a lot. Performing was always my thing, so when I act with another co-actor, perhaps that is why I never feel intimidated.”

In “Vishwaroopam 2”, the actress plays the character of Ashmita Subramaniam who works closely with the male protagonist, essayed by Kamal. Andrea has also attempted some crucial action sequences in the film.

–IANS

