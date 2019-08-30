Andreescu outlasts Mertens to reach US Open semifinal

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu pulled off a stirring comeback to reach her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, overcoming Elise Mertens in the quarter-final clash in her US Open debut.

No. 15 seed Andreescu overcame an error-strewn first set to come back from behind and defeat Mertens, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in two hours on Wednesday evening at the Flushing Meadows.

The Canadian teenager finished the match with 40 winners, outnumbering her 33 unforced errors.

“This is honestly so crazy,” said Andreescu after the match. “What I’ve accomplished this year, I’m honestly speechless. I need someone to pinch me right now.”

Andreescu will now face No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the final four, with the winner to contest her first-ever Grand Slam final. Twenty two-year-old Bencic booked her spot in the semifinals with a straight-set victory over Donna Vekic of Croatia.

