Android One-powered Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone now in India

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its new Android One smartphone Mi A3 in India which comes with with 48MP triple rear camera and 32MP selfie camera.

The base model starts from Rs 12,999 which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999. Both the models come with expandable storage up to 256GB.

“With the launch of Mi A3, we are excited to offer our Mi Fans yet another Android One phone with a number of incredible features,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, told reporters here.

“We are positive that our Mi Fans and users in India will make the most of the new Mi A3 with a wonderful experience in store for them,” Reddy added.

In terms of specification, the device features 6.08-inch AMOLED display that offers screen resolution of 1560x720p and aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor — world’s first device with this chip.

It runs the Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box, bringing features like the Google Assistant and adaptive battery.

The smartphone houses a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes Sony’s 48MP IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP untra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

To further enhance the camera experience, Mi A3 brings Xiaomi’s popular “Steady Handheld Night Photography” mode to the Mi A series for the first time ever.

There is a 32MP selfie camera backed by AI features.

The phone houses 4030mAh battery that comes with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and 18W Fast Charge.

–IANS

wh/na