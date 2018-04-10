‘Android Oreo’ update comes to Nokia 3

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, on Thursday started rolling out the latest “Android Oreo” operating system (OS) for Nokia 3 smartphones globally, including in India.

The software update would bring new features such as “Picture-in-Picture” mode and new emojis to Nokia 3 devices.

“We deliver pure Android by working closely with Google and by associating with over 50,000 fans who joined the Nokia phones beta labs programme,” the company said in a statement.

The company recently introduced Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6 (2018) with Android Oreo OS and Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) in India.

“With Google zero touch enrolment — a feature first introduced in Android O, organisations can deploy a Nokia smartphone with enterprise mobility management settings pre-configured,” the company added.

–IANS

