Andy Dick charged with sexual battery

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Comedian Andy Dick is facing charges for allegedly groping a complete stranger on the streets here.

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, a woman filed a police report claiming the troubled comedian squeezed her derriere twice as he walked past her on a sidewalk back in April.

She also said he made lewd comments.

As per documents obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney has charged Dick with misdemeanour sexual battery, as well as misdemeanour simple battery for allegedly touching the woman.

–IANS

rb/bg