Aneeth Arora takes a deep dive in LMIFW with ‘aquatic’ line

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Known for playing with diverse themes, designer Aneeth Arora opened the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019 here on Wednesday by showcasing her marine life-inspired collection ‘Pero’.

Organised by India’s apex fashion body, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the show was held at Aqua, the poolside lounge bar in the capital’s The Park hotel.

It began with a soothing musical performance by a group of musicians, lending itself to the comfortable atmosphere for the spectators.

Dresses in the shades of blue and yellow dominated Arora’s line. The colours were drawn from the marine landscape.

And to give an ‘aqua’ look to the collection, the dresses were embroidered with little floral motifs and models’ hair was accessorised with fish-shaped crests and cut outs of corals.

The models in Arora’s handmade collection took the audience on a journey through long lost islands and the calmness of the deep blue sea.

The young designer also introduced frills and ruffles for a unique take on layering and there were crocheted edgings and beaded fringes, developed closely with skilled Afghan refugees.

Also, different materials were used for their texture, including handcrafted ceramic buttons.

According to the theme, many guests were also dressed up in resort wear paired with flip-flops, sunglasses and hats. And to create a holiday mood, the audience was also served coconut water.

Known for creating her own textiles, Arora added a Banarasi touch to the line, giving it a cross connection of Western and traditional culture.

She used Banarasi brocade to give an European effect to the outfits.

Arora has also collaborated with Carlo Urgese, a paper sculptor from Milano who, she says, created marine-life inspired, intricately hand-cut, paper fish and coral reef headgears.

The models marked the end of the show by dancing to the background music, eliciting a huge round of applause from the audience.

