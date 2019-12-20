Anil Kapoor’s ‘Malang’ tweet wows fans

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) As the first look of ‘Malang’ movie was unveiled, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor tweeted the movie poster on Friday.

Anil Kapoor wrote: “Life is in God’s hand, Gun in mine. #MalangFirstLook. Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”

The movie also features DishPatani, Kunalkemmu and others, and Aditya Roy Kapur. #AdityaRoyKapur trended on Twitter with 2,245 tweets.

Anil Kapoor’s post got 40 retweets and 1.1K likes. One fan tweeted: “Cant wait. “#MalangFirstLook Beautiful handsome lag raha hai aapko @AnilKapoor sir.”

One fan gushed: “Wow. Love it AK!

“Another commented: “Waooo. Great look… Can’t wait….”

“I like you smile. ‘Everywhere you go, take a smile with you’,” wrote another fan.

“Wow all the best — let this movie break all the records,” one fan wished.

“Ek dum jhakasss (Absolutely brilliant),” remarked a fan of the Bollywood star.

