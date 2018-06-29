Anil proud of Sonam’s 8 hits in a row (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor is a proud daddy. Congratulating his daughter Sonam for “eight hits in a row”, he has lauded her for making “pretty damn good” choices in her film career.

Anil tweeted on Monday: “The choices we make shape our lives. Sonam, you have made some pretty damn good ones when it comes to scripts, directors and content… Your hard work, commitment and conviction have resulted in 8 hits in a row! So happy and proud of you!”

He shared a collage of posters of Sonam’s movies. “Neerja”, “Raanjhanaa”, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, “PadMan”, “Khoobsurat”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, “Veere Di Wedding” and the latest “Sanju” find space in it.

From giving a debut performance in “Saawariya” in 2007 to receiving her first National Award for the film “Neerja” last year, the over decade-long long Bollywood journey for the newly wed actress has been a roller-coaster ride.

Sonam will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in her next film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, which will also see her share screen space with father Anil.

Puttar Vicky, so proud of you: Sham Kaushal

Bollywood’s popular action director Sham Kaushal’s happiness knows no bounds after his actor son Vicky Kaushal’s role as Sanjay Datt’s friend Kamli in “Sanju” has been widely appreciated by the industry’s best names and the audience.

Sham tweeted on Monday: “God is and has been very kind. As a father, feeling so blessed and humbled for the love Vicky is getting from everyone in Sanju as Kamli. Puttar Vicky, so proud of you. Can’t express my feelings. Thank you Rajkumar Hirani for making it possible. May God bless all.”

Vicky retweeted his father’s post and captioned: “Papa kehte hain…”

Riteish wraps up ‘Total Dhamaal’ shoot

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has wrapped up the shooting of filmmaker Indra Kumar’s “Total Dhamaal”, the third entertainer in the “Dhamaal” franchise.

“It’s a wrap for me. ‘Total Dhamaal’ got to work with my all-time favourite Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in one film. I love this man Ajay Devgn and happy to be back with my partners in crime Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. My sixth film with Indra Kumar, the best actor on the set,” Riteish tweeted of his experience of shooting the movie.

In response to Riteish’s tweet, Arshad wrote: “Will miss your warmth, crazy humour and contagious laugh. Waiting to work with you again. Love you bro.”

–IANS

