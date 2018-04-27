Anil proud to see Janhvi, Khushi accept honour for Sridevi

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor says it was a proud and heartwarming moment to see his producer brother Boney Kapoor’s children Janhvi and Khushi accepting the National Film Award for late veteran actress and their mother Sridevi.

“Such a proud and heartwarming moment for all of us to watch these beautiful people accept an honour for the most incredible person there ever was! Sridevi. National Film Awards, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor,” Anil tweeted.

Boney on Thursday was in the capital with his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi to receive the Best Actress posthumous honour at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony.

Sridevi’s powerful role as a vengeful mother in the Hindi film “Mom” fetched her the honour.

In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi, whose sudden death in February this year shocked everyone, played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali.

