‘Animal lover’ Ishita turns vegetarian

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta says she has decided to stop eating meat as she is an animal lover.

“Becoming a vegetarian has been a thought that crossed my mind a lot of times in the last few years. One day, I was randomly scrolling through PETA videos just out of my love and concern for dogs.

“And I happened to come across some videos that really bothered me. I couldn’t even watch the end and I can’t claim to be an animal lover if I did not do my bit. So I stopped,” Ishita said in a statement.

Was it difficult to give up her food habits?

“It hasn’t been as difficult as people would expect it to be and not as easy as it is a major lifestyle change. Maybe looking at the bigger picture, things seem easier,” she said.

On the work front, Ishita will soon be seen in a movie which will mark the debut of actress Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia.

–IANS

